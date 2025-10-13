M3 Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

M3 Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $68,152.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.93. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.