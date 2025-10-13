Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys Shares of 44,294 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Vertiv makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.84.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $169.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $183.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.