Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,133.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,363.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,347.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,815.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.