NorthRock Partners LLC Has $9.84 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,090 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

