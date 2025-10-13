Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 221,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,477 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

