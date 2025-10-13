CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Financial Contrast

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Opera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Opera $480.65 million 3.00 $80.77 million $0.89 18.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CrowdGather and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 0.00 Opera 1 1 6 0 2.63

Opera has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91%

Summary

Opera beats CrowdGather on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

