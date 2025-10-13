Zerebro Trading Up 165.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEREBRO)

Zerebro (ZEREBRO) traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Zerebro has traded up 165.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zerebro has a total market cap of $48.57 million and approximately $89.22 million worth of Zerebro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerebro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114,562.82 or 1.00000342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114,394.05 or 0.99853032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zerebro Profile

Zerebro’s total supply is 999,955,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,972,636 tokens. Zerebro’s official website is zerebro.org. Zerebro’s official Twitter account is @0xzerebro. The official message board for Zerebro is warpcast.com/zerebro.

Buying and Selling Zerebro

According to CryptoCompare, “Zerebro (ZEREBRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zerebro has a current supply of 999,955,462.481073 with 999,955,232.590258 in circulation. The last known price of Zerebro is 0.04533278 USD and is up 9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $90,586,245.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zerebro.org.”

