hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading 13% Higher – Should You Buy?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 6,691,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,955,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HVO shares. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 21 price target on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) EPS for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

