Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 906,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $17,546,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $17,058,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.3%

STX stock opened at $214.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

