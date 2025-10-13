Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 3,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Walmart by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 34,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $101.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.