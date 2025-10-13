Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.33.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $75,331,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $493.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.95. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

