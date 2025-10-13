Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0%

PHYS opened at $30.70 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.