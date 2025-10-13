Tialis Essential IT (LON:TIA) Insider Ian Smith Purchases 31,000 Shares

Tialis Essential IT PLC (LON:TIA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Smith bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 per share, for a total transaction of £18,600.

Tialis Essential IT Trading Up 6.9%

TIA opened at GBX 60.50 on Monday. Tialis Essential IT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.45. The stock has a market cap of £16.44 million, a PE ratio of -470.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Tialis Essential IT alerts:

Tialis Essential IT (LON:TIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (3.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Tialis Essential IT had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Tialis Essential IT PLC will post 3.9396479 earnings per share for the current year.

Tialis Essential IT Company Profile

Tialis Essential IT PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides network, cloud, and IT managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the storage, build, configuration, and shipping of all end-user devices, as well as offers on-site support engineers, tech bars, server maintenance, and fully managed project deployments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tialis Essential IT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tialis Essential IT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.