Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $406.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.89. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $397.12 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.30.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

