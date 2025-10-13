Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.08 Million Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 109,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 11.7% in the second quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.67. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

