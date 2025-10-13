Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.9%

AVGO opened at $324.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

