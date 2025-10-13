Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHRD opened at $90.59 on Monday. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.42.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

