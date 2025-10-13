Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Walmart stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

