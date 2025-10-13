Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s Largest Position

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,184,128. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $324.63 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.