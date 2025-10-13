ArchLoot (AL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.20 Million

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. ArchLoot has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArchLoot token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114,562.82 or 1.00000342 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $114,394.05 or 0.99853032 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ArchLoot

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official website is archloot.com. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos.

ArchLoot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 806,353,514.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.04500631 USD and is up 7.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,149,878.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArchLoot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArchLoot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

