Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF $FDV

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,390,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 976,064 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 569,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,406,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDV opened at $28.15 on Monday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

