Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Citigroup lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.31.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 9.4%

SNPS opened at $438.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.