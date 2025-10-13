Financial Analysis: Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) & Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 1.07% 9.53% 7.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bollinger Industries and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $535.64 million 1.37 $30.56 million $0.31 146.06

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Bollinger Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

