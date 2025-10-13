AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Tops $1,622.87 on Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $801.57 thousand worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,622.87 or 0.01416579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,000 tokens. The official message board for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

