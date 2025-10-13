Critical Analysis: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -73.04% -262.78% -55.79% Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Real Goods Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $47.35 million 2.30 -$48.61 million ($3.92) -1.87 Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Real Goods Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FTC Solar and Real Goods Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 2 1 0 2.00 Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 41.94%. Given Real Goods Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Goods Solar is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Real Goods Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. provides solar energy systems to homeowners, and commercial building owners. It offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty and customer satisfaction activities. The firm operates through three segments: Solar Division, POWERHOUSE and Other. The Solar Division segment engages the installation of solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing thereof, and small business commercial. The POWERHOUSE segment engages in the manufacturing and sales of solar shingles. The Other segment engages in corporate operations. The Other segment consists of corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

