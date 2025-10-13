Analyzing Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanticus has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus 8.51% 24.20% 3.72% Triumph Financial 2.75% 1.79% 0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Atlanticus and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlanticus and Triumph Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 2 5 0 2.71 Triumph Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Atlanticus currently has a consensus target price of $76.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.88%. Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $70.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.57%. Given Triumph Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlanticus and Triumph Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $1.31 billion 0.63 $111.30 million $5.69 9.62 Triumph Financial $419.01 million 2.66 $16.09 million $0.44 106.79

Atlanticus has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Atlanticus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlanticus beats Triumph Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

