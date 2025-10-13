Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 4,933 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 235.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Siren L.L.C. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 636.2% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

