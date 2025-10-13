Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Majestic Silver (AG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) recently:

10/10/2025 – First Majestic Silver was given a new $17.50 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/8/2025 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – First Majestic Silver had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – First Majestic Silver had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/6/2025 – First Majestic Silver was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – First Majestic Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.75 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2025 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2025 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – First Majestic Silver had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

8/15/2025 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.75 price target on the stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

