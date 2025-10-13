Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 22nd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

