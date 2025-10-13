Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 22nd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.07 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
