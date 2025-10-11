BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Holdings Reduced by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XTEN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.