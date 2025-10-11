Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 265.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after buying an additional 1,506,270 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,439,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 298,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.