Waldencast’s (WALD) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Waldencast from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ WALD opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $26,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the second quarter worth $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 57.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the first quarter worth $77,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

