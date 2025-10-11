Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

QSR stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

