GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Sells $5,086,562.50 in Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 396,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.11. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.
GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GRAIL from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.
GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.
