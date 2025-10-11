GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Sells $5,086,562.50 in Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua Ofman sold 81,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $5,086,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 396,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,799,812.50. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GRAIL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.11. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

Get GRAIL alerts:

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GRAIL from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Report on GRAIL

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.