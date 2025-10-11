Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.42.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AMGN opened at $290.13 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

