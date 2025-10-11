Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $641.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $693.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

