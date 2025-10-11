John Hancock International High Dividend ETF $JHID Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHID opened at $35.05 on Friday. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach.

