Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.66.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

