Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,806,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $47.20 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

