Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $292.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

