Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,091,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 319,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 214,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

