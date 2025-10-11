Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,001 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767,138 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

