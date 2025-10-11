49,983 Shares in Celularity, Inc. $CELU Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $54.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.75. Celularity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 459.57% and a negative net margin of 165.22%.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. WBB Securities upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

