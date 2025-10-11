Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 30.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 738,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.0%

DT stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

