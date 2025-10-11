Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.4008.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company had revenue of $533.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qiagen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 375.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Qiagen by 101.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 120.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.