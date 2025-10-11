Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $3,753,891 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.