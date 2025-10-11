12,260 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 76,160.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 77.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $10.61 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

