Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Shares of JTEK stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

