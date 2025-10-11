National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.0%

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 367.74%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

