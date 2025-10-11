Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter worth $854,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategy news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 75,900 shares worth $28,992,651. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $185.81 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

